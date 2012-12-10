* 15 out of 16 analysts see rate on hold this week * Rate decision due at around 0100 GMT on Dec. 13 * 7 out of 13 analysts see rate cut in H1 2013 By Christine Kim SEOUL, Dec 10 South Korea's central bank will hold interest rates steady this week for a second consecutive month, but will likely keep the door open for further easing early next year, a Reuters survey shows. Asia's fourth-largest economy has probably turned the corner -- or is at the trough -- after a year-long slowdown, but the export-reliant economy will have to rely on further policy support before achieving a sustained recovery, analysts said. Fifteen out of the 16 analysts surveyed forecast the Bank of Korea would leave the base rate, a 7-day repurchase agreement rate, unchanged at 2.75 percent at its monthly meeting on Thursday. Only one analyst predicted a cut. On future policy direction, seven out of the 13 analysts who gave their views predicted a rate cut by June next year, whereas five others saw no change at least for the first half of 2013. One analyst forecast a rate increase in late 2013. "There will be no policy change ahead of the presidential election, but once the new administration sets in, (it) will want to boost the economy (and see) a rate cut by possibly March or April," said Lee Min-koo, an economist at Eugene Investment and Securities in Seoul. ADDITIONAL RATE CUT SEEN The central bank's seven-member monetary policy committee sets the policy interest rate independently from the government but the governor, who chairs the committee, has advocated for close cooperation with the government's policy. South Koreans will elect the next president on Dec. 19 to succeed Lee Myung-bak, who is due to step down next February. The Bank of Korea cut rates in July and October by a total of 50 basis points to 2.75 percent, but quarterly economic growth slowed to just 0.1 percent in the July-September period from 0.3 percent in the preceding quarter. The poor showing in the third quarter means this year's growth would fall short of the central bank's latest forecast of 2.4 percent, it said recently, while adding that it expected activity would pick up in the final three months of the year. Despite glimmers of hope that the economy will be in better shape next year, global uncertainties continue to cloud the outlook. A majority of those surveyed in the poll pointed to concerns that the United States could go over the so-called fiscal cliff early in the new year, possibly plunging the world's largest economy back into recession. There are also few signs that the debt-heavy euro zone will emerge from recession any time soon, though China's economy appears to be slowly regaining traction. China is South Korea's largest export market. "Rate forecasts for next year depend on the U.S. fiscal cliff. If the Congress manages to come to an agreement, the Bank of Korea will hold for 2013. If not, it will cut," said Kim Sang-hoon, a fixed-income analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. POLL RESULTS FOR BASE RATE (2.75 PERCENT AT PRESENT): COMPANY DEC NEXT MOVE Samsung Securities 2.75 cut in Q1 2013 SK Securities 2.75 cut in Q1 2013 Woori Investment & Securities 2.75 cut in Q1 2013 IM Investment & Securities 2.75 cut in Q1 2013 Standard Chartered 2.75 cut in Q1 2013 Eugene Investment & Securities 2.75 cut in March-April Hyundai Securities 2.75 cut in Q2 2013 Mirae Asset Securities 2.75 hold through H1 Goldman Sachs 2.75 hold through 2013 Nomura 2.75 hold through 2013 Hanwha Securities 2.75 hold through 2013 Royal Bank of Scotland 2.75 hold through 2013 HSBC 2.75 hike in Q3 2013 ING 2.50 ~ Hana Daetoo Securities 2.75 ~ Capital Economics 2.75 ~ ~ No forecast (Additional reporting by Se Young Lee and Daum Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill)