* 23 out of 24 analysts see steady rate on July 11, 1 sees cut * Rate decision due at around 0100 GMT July 11 * 13 out of 17 analysts see rate hike in 2014 By Christine Kim SEOUL, July 10 South Korea's central bank is likely to keep its policy interest rate steady on Thursday and through the end of June next year before starting to raise it in the second half of 2014, a Reuters poll found. All but one out of 24 analysts polled forecast the Bank of Korea would leave its base rate unchanged at 2.50 percent at its July 11 meeting, with the remaining respondent predicting a reduction. Of the 17 respondents who gave a view on the direction of next rate change, 13 analysts saw the base rate lifted next year, including 10 who predicted the increase in the second half. The remaining four analysts saw at least one more cut. POLL RESULTS FOR BASE RATE (2.50 PERCENT AT PRESENT): COMPANY JULY 11 NEXT MOVE TIMING Capital Economics 2.50 cut H2 2013 Credit Agricole 2.50 ~ ~ Daewoo Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 Dongbu Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 Hana Daetoo Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 Hanwha Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 Hanyang Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 HI Investment & Securities 2.50 hike mid-2014 HMC Investment & Securities 2.25 ~ ~ HSBC 2.50 hike Q3 2014 Hyundai Securities 2.50 ~ ~ ING 2.50 ~ ~ KB Investment & Securities 2.50 ~ ~ Korea Investment & Securities 2.50 cut Q4 2013 KTB Securities 2.50 ~ ~ LG Economic Research 2.50 hike Q2 2014 LIG Investment & Securities 2.50 hike Q1 2014 Meritz Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 Mirae Asset Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 NH Investment & Securities 2.50 hike H2 2014 Nomura 2.50 hike H2 2014 SK Securities 2.50 cut Q2 2014 Standard Chartered 2.50 cut Q3 2013 Tong Yang Securities 2.50 ~ ~ ~ no forecast (Additional reporting by Michelle Kim and Daum Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)