SEOUL, July 11 South Korea's central bank raised economic growth forecasts for this and next year and held the benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, brushing aside concerns about the impact from the possible U.S. policy shift and China's slowdown.

Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo cited uncertainties about the U.S. and Chinese situation as downside risks to South Korea's economic growth but maintained his optimism that the global economy would remain on growth track overall.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee unanimously left its base rate at 2.50 percent for a second consecutive month, as widely expected.

COMMENTARY:

YUM SANG-HOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, SK SECURITIES

"I think the Bank of Korea will be cutting the rate again, maybe in the second quarter of next year, because key assumptions for its upbeat views will prove wrong by that time."

KIM SANG-HOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HANA DAETOO SECURITIES

"Based on (governor's remarks on) the narrowing GDP gap and the raised GDP forecasts, I expect no additional rate cut in the near future. The BOK will hold the rate steady for the rest of this year."

"If the situation in China becomes more serious, the Chinese government will take action. It is not something we should be worried about too much."

SEO HYANG-MI, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"I think the next direction (for the base rate) will be a raise. There is a lot of concern about China's slumping growth at the moment, but unless the slump affects South Korea's economic recovery seriously, I don't expect a cut in the rate."

"The rate increase will be made during the second half of next year."

LEE JUNG-JOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HMC INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"As uncertainties remain high, it is hard to think about a rate raise. It is highly likely that there will be a cut in the third quarter. If today's decision was not unanimous, then someone may have suggested a rate cut."

"If the BOK raises 2013 growth forecast today, it will mean that the base rate will be frozen for a prolonged period."

IM NO-JUNG, CHIEF ECONOMIST, IM INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"BOK will likely hold the base rate until the end of this year. Especially given (talk of) the U.S. exit strategy, it's not easy for the BOK to raise the rate now."

"The BOK may raise the rate in the second half of next year."

"Although it's too soon to say the interest rate cutting cycle is over, if BOK raises its growth forecast, it leaves little room for a further cut."

KIM MYOUNG-SIL, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KB INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"We expect the rate to remain steady until the end of the year. If the BOK raises its 2013 growth forecast today, which is largely expected by the market, it would mean the BOK's cutting cycle is over and I think the BOK would leave the rate steady for the time being."

MARKET REACTION:

- Traders showed a muted reaction to the central bank governor's news conference, although the won rose against the dollar in line with the rising stocks.

- The won was last quoted at 1,124.7 per the dollar as of 0308 GMT. Lead September futures on three-year treasury bonds was up 0.21 points at 105.67. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Narae Kim, Jane Chung, Daum Kim, Michelle Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)