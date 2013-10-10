(Adds market reaction, new comment)

SEOUL Oct 10 South Korea's central bank held its main interest rate steady for a fifth straight month on Thursday, as expected, while keeping its optimistic view on the gradual recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The Bank of Korea cited the U.S. government shutdown and debt ceiling crisis as the top risk to the global as well as local economy, but Governor Kim Choong-soo said he hoped the issues would be resolved "at an appropriate level".

The central bank slightly lowered its 2014 growth forecast for South Korea's economy to 3.8 percent from the previous 4.0 percent but maintained this year's growth projection at 2.8 percent.

KEY POINTS:

- Reuters survey: All 21 analysts in a Reuters survey before the decision forecast the central bank would hold rates steady and most expected rates to be raised sometime in 2014.

COMMENTARY:

YOON YEO-SAM, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, DAEWOO SECURITIES

"I think he sounded confident about the economic recovery. He thinks the tapering shock was not that serious to the local economy and that the economy is faring relatively well compared to the others."

"The BOK had to downgrade the GDP forecast not because of domestic factors but because of external ones. Still, 3.8 percent is not bad at all."

"I think the BOK will hold the rate steady before raising it sometime in Q3 2014."

KONG DONG-RAK, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HANWHA SECURITIES

"Although the BOK downgraded the GDP growth forecast for 2014, the number itself does not mean the governor is less confident about the economic recovery. It rather means that he has become more realistic and sophisticated about the reality."

"The BOK will hold the rate steady and will hike the rate sometime in Q3 2014."

LEE JUNG-BEOM, CHIEF BOND ANALYST, KOREA INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"I don't think there was any direct influence of the U.S. fiscal crisis on today's decision since there wasn't any expectation for a rate hike or cut even without it."

"I think (the Bank of Korea) will keep their focus on exports and current account balance. Moreover, Governor Kim's term ends in March, and so I think we should also observe what the tendency of the next governor will look like."

LEE JUNG-JOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HMC INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"Although external factors should not be dismissed, I do not think (the U.S. situation) played a huge role in today's decision. It was largely influenced by domestic factors such as South Korea's economy being on the right track of recovery."

"I believe if the U.S. government avoids a catastrophe, the BOK's easing cycle has ended."

RONALD MAN, ECONOMIST, HSBC, HONG KONG

"Today's hold by the Bank of Korea was widely expected given a negative output gap still persists in the Korea economy. But with a gradual recovery likely to be maintained, we expect the next move by the central bank to be a 25bp hike in 3Q 2014. The Bank of Korea will likely maintain a relatively bullish 2014 growth forecast for the time being. However, there are downside risks to the strength of domestic demand given elevated household debt and sluggish property prices. For now, eyes will be on economic data from key export partners such as China, as Korea's recovery will likely be export-led."

MARKET REACTION:

- The won was down 0.3 percent on the day at 1,076.5 per dollar as of 0311 GMT, almost unchanged from earlier levels.

- December futures on 3-year treasury bonds erased gains and fell 0.06 points on the day to 105.75. Seoul shares were down 0.1 percent at 2,000.51 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Narae Kim, Michelle Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)