SEOUL Nov 14 South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady for a sixth straight month on Thursday, as expected, while monitoring the economic recovery and as analysts largely expect it to keep the policy steady until late next year.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate KROCRT=ECI steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

All 22 analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted no change in the rate. Sixteen out of the 21 analysts who gave forecasts on the next policy change said the central bank would raise rates in late 2014.

KEY POINTS:

- Full story

COMMENTARY:

RONALD MAN, ECONOMIST, HSBC, HONG KONG

"Monetary conditions will likely stay accommodative for the time being, in order to help the current recovery broaden out across the economy. With inflation still subdued, the Bank of Korea will have more space to keep rates low for longer. We expect the next move to be a 25bp hike in 3Q 2014."

PARK JONG-YOUN, MARKET ANALYST, WOORI INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES

"Given the current economic indicators and growth rate, I think there is no noticeable factor to make the central bank change the rate, as inflation pressure is low and the Korean economy seems to have bottomed out."

"The BOK is likely to freeze the rate until the first half of next year, and then the next move will be a hike."

KONG DONG-RAK, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HANWHA SECURITIES

"I don't think there is any reason to expect the Bank of Korea's benchmark rate to change from now until the end of the first half in 2014, unless the need for additional stimulus emerges."

"South Korea's growth should recover to its potential rate next year, so I think the Bank of Korea will raise interest rates once in the second half of next year for the sake of rate normalisation."

MARKET REACTION:

- Seoul markets shrugged off the widely expected decision.

- The won was up 0.5 percent on the day at 1,066.9 per dollar as of 0111 GMT and December futures on 3-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 105.72. Seoul shares were up 0.3 percent at 1,969.59 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Se Young Lee, Jinsol Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)