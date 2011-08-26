WASHINGTON Aug 26 South Korea's central bank feels it must continue to normalize its benchmark interest rate as long as the global economy looks like it can avoid a new recession, the institution's chief said on Friday.

Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo told Bloomberg TV that policymakers were concerned about the level of core inflation in the Asian country. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Dan Grebler) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))