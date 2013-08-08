SEOUL Aug 8 South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady for a third straight month on Thursday, in line with market expectations, on track to keep them unchanged until next year while it assesses the global economy.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

All 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea would hold rates steady, with a majority seeing interest rates hiked in 2014. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)