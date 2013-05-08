* 16 of 26 analysts see no rate change, 10 expect a cut * Bank of Korea upbeat on growth, inflation * April decision for steady rates was big surprise * Rate decision due at around 0100 GMT May 9 By Christine Kim SEOUL, May 8 South Korea's central bank is largely expected to hold interest rates steady for a seventh consecutive month on Thursday as it believes Asia's fourth-largest economy remains on a recovery track, a Reuters survey shows. Sixteen out of the 26 analysts polled forecast the Bank of Korea would leave its 2.75 percent base rate unchanged at its May 9 meeting. The remaining 10 analysts said the central bank would cut the rate by 25 basis points. The central bank's rate-setting committee held the policy rate steady in April in defiance of both the market's expectations and the government's pressure for a cut, but it created a massive lending programme for smaller companies. Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo, who voted to keep the rate after the other six members of the committee were equally split between a rate cut and freeze at the April 11 meeting, has since said the local economy was recovering gradually. "If you look at the direction of the economy, it's moving in line with the Bank of Korea's expectations and does not warrant a rate cut," said Kim Sang-hoon, a fixed-income analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. RISKS FROM YEN SLIDE, NORTH KOREA Bond investors have not abandoned chances for a policy rate cut, although their bets have weakened over the past one month. The yields on 1-, 3- and 5-year treasury bonds stood below the policy rate on Tuesday but above the April 10 levels. Analysts said Tuesday's surprise interest rate cut by the Australian central bank would not likely influence the Bank of Korea's decision as South Korean officials have emphasised the two economies are different in many ways. The central bank estimated late last month that South Korea's quarterly economic growth for the January-March period hit a two-year high, but weaker industrial production data released separately suggests the estimate may have to be revised down. Governor Kim has said both inflation and economic growth would begin picking up later this year, but many analysts appear more pessimistic, especially given signs of cooling momentum in bigger economies such as the euro zone and China. South Korea's parliament approved late on Tuesday the government's 5.3 trillion won ($4.84 billion) additional fiscal spending plans, which along with other stimulus measures is expected to lift economic growth by a few percentage points. The Bank of Korea is also under pressure to ease policy due to a weakening yen amid Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's bold drive to end deflation and as tensions with North Korea weigh down consumption and investment in the South. But Bank of Korea officials have said the impact on South Korean exports from the yen's slide could be smaller than many think and that there is little South Korea can do in response to quantitative easing policies in the advanced economies. POLL RESULTS FOR BASE RATE (2.75 PERCENT AT PRESENT): COMPANY May 9 Capital Economics 2.75 Daewoo Securities 2.75 Daishin Economic Research Institute 2.50 Hana Daetoo Securities 2.75 Hanwha Securities 2.75 HI Investment & Securities 2.50 HMC Investment & Securities 2.50 HSBC 2.75 IBK Securities 2.75 IM Investment & Securities 2.50 ING 2.50 KB Investment & Securities 2.75 Kiwoom Securities 2.50 Korea Investment & Securities 2.50 KTB Securities 2.75 Meritz Securities 2.75 Mirae Asset Securities 2.75 NH Investment & Securities 2.75 Nomura 2.75 RBS 2.75 Samsung Securities 2.50 Shinhan Investment Corp 2.75 SK Securities 2.50 Standard Chartered 2.75 Tong Yang Securities 2.50 Woori Investment & Securities 2.75 (Additional reporting by Daum Kim and Chookyung Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)