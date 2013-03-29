SEOUL, March 29 The proportion of U.S. dollar assets in South Korea's foreign reserves has dropped to its lowest in at least five years by the end of 2012 amid efforts by the central bank to diversify its reserves, data showed on Friday.

South Korea had 57.3 percent of its foreign reserves invested in U.S. dollar-denominated assets as of the end of 2012, down from 60.5 percent at the end of 2011, the Bank of Korea's annual report showed.

It was the lowest ratio seen since the country started to publish comparable data for 2007, central bank officials said.

South Korea held the world's seventh-largest foreign reserves as of the end of last year, totalling $326.97 billion and equivalent to about 30 percent of the country's annual gross domestic product.

It did not provide details about the other currencies of which the remaining 42.7 percent of reserves were composed. Last year, it began investing in Chinese bonds and stocks for the first time under combined quotas of up to $36 billion.

By type of assets, the proportion of corporate bonds fell to 12.9 percent of the total by the end of 2012 from 14.1 percent a year before whereas the proportion for government bonds, government-agency bonds, asset-backed securities and stocks all rose slightly. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)