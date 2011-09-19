SEOUL, Sept 20 Sales growth at South Korea's top
department stores softened in August from July while that for
non-food items hit an 11-month low, data showed on Tuesday,
adding to signs of cooling in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The government data showed that combined sales at department
stores run by Lotte Shopping Co Ltd , Shinsegae Co
Ltd and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd
grew by 8.3 percent in August from a year earlier.
That was below an 8.5 percent rise year-on-year in July and
just above an 8.2 percent gain in June, when the growth rate was
at its slowest in four months.
Excluding foods, department store sales rose by just 7.1
percent in August from a year earlier, down from a 7.9 percent
rise in July and the weakest since a 4.8 percent gain in
September 2010, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy data showed.
The data comes less than two weeks after South Korea's
central bank held interest rates steady despite a surge in
inflation, citing uncertain economic prospects as a bigger
threat than the consumer price growth.
(Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Richard Borsuk)