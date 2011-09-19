SEOUL, Sept 20 Sales growth at South Korea's top department stores softened in August from July while that for non-food items hit an 11-month low, data showed on Tuesday, adding to signs of cooling in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The government data showed that combined sales at department stores run by Lotte Shopping Co Ltd , Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd grew by 8.3 percent in August from a year earlier.

That was below an 8.5 percent rise year-on-year in July and just above an 8.2 percent gain in June, when the growth rate was at its slowest in four months.

Excluding foods, department store sales rose by just 7.1 percent in August from a year earlier, down from a 7.9 percent rise in July and the weakest since a 4.8 percent gain in September 2010, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy data showed.

The data comes less than two weeks after South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady despite a surge in inflation, citing uncertain economic prospects as a bigger threat than the consumer price growth. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Richard Borsuk)