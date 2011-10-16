SEOUL Oct 17 Annual sales growth at South
Korea's top department stores hit a seven-month low in
September, government data showed on Monday, fresh evidence of
weakening domestic demand just as the global economy is losing
momentum.
Combined sales at stores run by Lotte Shopping Co Ltd
, Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai Department
Store Co Ltd grew 6.5 percent in September from a
year earlier, Ministry of Knowledge Economy data showed.
It was below an 8.3 percent rise year-on-year in August and
the slowest pace since February this year, the data showed.
The country's central bank kept its policy interest rate
unchanged for a fourth consecutive month on Thursday despite
still high inflation, mindful of the growing risk to Asia's
fourth-largest economy from the softening global demand.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Yoo Choonsik)