SEOUL Oct 17 Annual sales growth at South Korea's top department stores hit a seven-month low in September, government data showed on Monday, fresh evidence of weakening domestic demand just as the global economy is losing momentum.

Combined sales at stores run by Lotte Shopping Co Ltd , Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd grew 6.5 percent in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Knowledge Economy data showed.

It was below an 8.3 percent rise year-on-year in August and the slowest pace since February this year, the data showed.

The country's central bank kept its policy interest rate unchanged for a fourth consecutive month on Thursday despite still high inflation, mindful of the growing risk to Asia's fourth-largest economy from the softening global demand. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Yoo Choonsik)