SEOUL Nov 17 Annual sales growth at South
Korea's top department stores hit the lowest in two and a half
years in October, official data showed on Thursday, the latest
evidence of global economic and markets turmoil denting domestic
consumer spending.
Combined sales at department stores run by Lotte Shopping Co
Ltd, Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai
Department Store Co Ltd grew by 3.1 percent in
October from a year earlier, the economy ministry said.
This was the lowest annual growth since April 2009, when
department sales rose 2.8 percent year-on-year.
The data comes less than a week after the country's central
bank kept its policy interest rate steady for a fifth
consecutive month despite still high inflation, in response to
the slowing economy.
