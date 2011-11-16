SEOUL Nov 17 Annual sales growth at South Korea's top department stores hit the lowest in two and a half years in October, official data showed on Thursday, the latest evidence of global economic and markets turmoil denting domestic consumer spending.

Combined sales at department stores run by Lotte Shopping Co Ltd, Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd grew by 3.1 percent in October from a year earlier, the economy ministry said.

This was the lowest annual growth since April 2009, when department sales rose 2.8 percent year-on-year.

The data comes less than a week after the country's central bank kept its policy interest rate steady for a fifth consecutive month despite still high inflation, in response to the slowing economy. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)