SEOUL, March 19 Sales at South Korea's top
department stores rose in February from a year earlier but fell
short of making up for January's steep loss, underscoring
depressed domestic demand in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Combined sales at stores run by Lotte Shopping Co Ltd
, Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai Department
Store Co Ltd rose 2.9 percent in February from a
year before, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said on Monday.
That followed a 4.1 percent annual fall set in January, the
worst year-on-year performance in three years.
(Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)