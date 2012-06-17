SEOUL, June 17 South Korea's key retail sales on Sunday showed that private consumption in Asia's fourth-largest economy remained sluggish in May at a time when exports are being dampened by a prolonged debt crisis in Europe.

Sales at the country's top department stores in May grew 1.0 percent from a year earlier but fell short of making up for April's 3.4 percent decline, data from the Ministry of Knowledge Economy showed.

Still, this was slightly better than a 0.2 percent decline initially estimated by the Ministry of Strategy and Finance earlier this month.

But discount stores saw their sales in May fall by a sharp 5.7 percent from a year earlier, marking the second consecutive month of decline year-on-year and suffering a deepening slump after a 2.4 percent drop in April, the data showed.

Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said during a meeting with the heads of major local research institutions on Friday that domestic demand was improving gradually but cautioned that overall growth has yet to recover in a major way.

South Korean exports in May fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier, posting the fourth month of decline this year, as demand slowed from the major economies including China and the United States, customs data showed on Friday. (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)