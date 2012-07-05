Lufthansa accepts mediator's recommendation in dispute with pilots
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 Lufthansa said it had accepted the recommendations made by a mediator in a long-running row over pay with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit.
SEOUL, July 5 Sales at South Korea's leading retail stores shrank in June over a year earlier, preliminary government data showed Thursday, as the weak global and domestic economic prospects kept dragging confidence among consumers.
Sales at department stores run by the country's top three chain operators fell 1.2 percent in June from a year earlier, reversing from a slim 1.0 percent gain in may, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance said in a monthly report.
Sales at the country's top three discount store chains fell by a sharper 7.4 percent in June from a year earlier, marking the third month of annual sales decline. Such sales had fallen 5.7 percent in May year-on-year.
Also on a gloomy note, sales of locally produced automobiles fell 3.7 percent in June from a year earlier after a 0.7 percent rise in May, the ministry said.
The ministry said uncertainties surrounding the global as well as domestic economy's prospects would likely keep suppressing private consumption for the time being. (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 Lufthansa said it had accepted the recommendations made by a mediator in a long-running row over pay with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.
Feb 15 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.