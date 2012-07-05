SEOUL, July 5 Sales at South Korea's leading retail stores shrank in June over a year earlier, preliminary government data showed Thursday, as the weak global and domestic economic prospects kept dragging confidence among consumers.

Sales at department stores run by the country's top three chain operators fell 1.2 percent in June from a year earlier, reversing from a slim 1.0 percent gain in may, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance said in a monthly report.

Sales at the country's top three discount store chains fell by a sharper 7.4 percent in June from a year earlier, marking the third month of annual sales decline. Such sales had fallen 5.7 percent in May year-on-year.

Also on a gloomy note, sales of locally produced automobiles fell 3.7 percent in June from a year earlier after a 0.7 percent rise in May, the ministry said.

The ministry said uncertainties surrounding the global as well as domestic economy's prospects would likely keep suppressing private consumption for the time being. (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)