Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
SEOUL Oct 9 Sales at South Korea's top department and discount stores fell simultaneously for the fourth consecutive month in September, albeit at a marginal rate, marking the longest slump on record as the euro zone fiscal crisis undercuts consumer sentiment.
Sales at department stores run by the country's top three chain operators fell 0.1 percent in September from a year earlier, preliminary data released by the Ministry of Strategy and Finance showed on Tuesday, compared with a record 6.9 percent decline in August.
Sales at the country's top three discount store chains also fell 0.1 percent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 3.3 percent decline in August.
"Recovery in domestic consumption and investment sentiment is being delayed by continuing concerns about the slowing global economy," the ministry said.
The ministry also said sales of locally-produced automobiles fell by 3.1 percent in September from a year earlier following a 20.2 percent fall in August.
Gasoline sales in volume terms rebounded in September, however, growing 0.7 percent year-on-year after a 2.7 percent decline in August.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.