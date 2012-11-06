SEOUL Nov 6 Sales at South Korea's top
department and discount store chains contracted simultaneously
in October, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, reflecting weak
consumer sentiment as the global slowdown continues to weigh on
the export-driven economy.
Sales at department stores run by the country's top three
chain operators fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier, according
the finance ministry's monthly greenbook report, slightly worse
than the 0.8 percent decline in September.
Sales at the country's top three discount store chains fell
7.4 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with a 0.2
percent rise in September.
Sales at department and discount store chains have
contracted simultaneously in four of the past five months as
heavily leveraged households have cut spending to guard against
what is expected to be a prolonged period of weak growth for
South Korea.
Quarterly growth for Asia's fourth-largest economy in the
July-September period slowed to a seasonally adjusted 0.2
percent, the slowest pace in nearly three years, as the fallout
from the euro zone fiscal crisis undercut global demand for
Korean products.
The deteriorating outlook has also weighed on domestic
demand, prompting two rate cuts by the Bank of Korea - in July
and October - and nearly $12 billion in government stimulus for
the year to support growth.
Finance ministry data also showed October sales of locally-
produced automobiles grew by 4.3 percent from a year earlier,
marking the first growth since May. The data was likely boosted
by a temporary sales tax break on automobiles announced in
September as part of a government stimulus package.
Gasoline sales in volume terms also grew by 6.3 percent
year-on-year in October, accelerating from a 0.7 percent rise in
September.
