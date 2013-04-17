SEOUL, April 18 Sales at South Korea's top department store chains rose at a stronger pace than initially estimated, revised government data showed on Thursday, boosting hopes that private consumption in Asia's fourth-largest economy will recover over coming months.

Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store , Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae rose by 7.5 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement, a second consecutive month of growth.

This was better than the 5.9 percent rise initially estimated by the finance ministry earlier this month. The data is also in line with the Bank of Korea's consumer sentiment index for March reaching a near one-year high, suggesting that domestic demand in the struggling economy might be turning a corner.

The Bank of Korea estimates that sequential economic growth in the first quarter will pick up to a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent following a 0.3 percent rise in the October-December period. But the data for the first quarter overall has shown that private consumption has remained weak, reflecting continuing constraints on households.

Consumers have been seen cutting back on big ticket items as they struggle to pay off debt, while the weak growth outlook and the slumping property market have also hit sentiment. The average price of goods purchased by department store customers fell for the fourth straight month in March, reflecting the thrifty behaviour.

Sales at discount store chains fell by 4.4 percent from a year earlier, little changed from the 4.5 percent fall initially estimated. The trade ministry attributed March's decline for the discount chain sales in part to mandatory closing days enforced as part of the government efforts to support smaller businesses.

The new administration of Park Geun-hye earlier this week announced an extra budget of 5.3 trillion won ($4.75 billion) in extra spending in a bid to boost job creation, support the working class and boost the property market.

Policymakers hope that the support package, once approved by parliament, will further boost domestic demand and lift overall growth. ($1 = 1115.0750 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)