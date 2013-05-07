(Corrects spelling of "first" in opening paragraph, removes extraneous word in second paragraph)

SEOUL May 7 Sales at South Korea's top department and discount store chains fell simultaneously for the first time in three months, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that private consumption in Asia's fourth-largest economy remains subdued.

Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store , Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae last month fell by 1.6 percent from a year earlier, the finance ministry estimated, following a 7.5 percent rise in March.

Sales at the country's top three discount store chains also fell 10.3 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 4.4 percent fall in March - the biggest drop since January.

Tuesday's estimates were the first time since January in which annual sales at both department and discount store chains fell in the same month, underscoring subdued private consumption as households face an uncertain economic outlook, a heavy debt load and a weak property market.

The ministry said the department store chains had two fewer days of business than a year earlier, weighing on their overall sales. Discount store sales were hurt by an increase in mandatory closing days as part of the government's policy to support smaller shopowners.

The central bank's advance estimates showed that private consumption in the January-March period shrank by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from the previous period after a 0.8 percent rise in the fourth quarter of 2012. This contrasted with overall economic growth of 0.9 percent, the strongest in 2 years.

The Bank of Korea's composite consumer sentiment index edged down in April to 102 from 104 in March, though the reading for the month still indicates that more consumers expect economic and living standards to improve in the coming month.

Sales of locally-produced automobiles rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier in April, reversing a 1.0 percent fall in March.

Gasoline sales by volume rose by an annual 4.4 percent in April following a 7.6 percent rise in March. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)