SEOUL, July 3 A survey of South Korean retailers showed business sentiment for the third quarter rebounded into positive territory for the first time in over a year on Wednesday, but a recent string of data underscored a fragile recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The retail business survey index (RBSI) climbed to 105 for the July-September period, rising above the neutral line of 100 for the first time since the third quarter of last year, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said in a statement.

An index reading above 100 indicates the number of retailers who see improvement in business conditions in the coming quarter outnumber those who forecast deterioration.

The index was last above 100 in the July-September quarter last year and Wednesday's reading was the highest index level since the second quarter of 2012, when it stood at 105.

Retailers forecast a sunnier outlook in the summer season, expecting more sales during school vacations, with internet shopping malls and department stores having the most positive outlooks for the coming 3 months.

Domestic consumption has been a concern for South Korean policymakers as it has yet to pick up in earnest with inflation remaining at a 14-year low in June.

Data out this week showed external demand remains subdued, with South Korea's overseas shipments shrinking by 0.9 percent in June from a year earlier, marking the first decline since February.

Moreover, South Korea's manufacturing activity in June contracted for the first time in five months as export orders declined, signalling roadblocks for the country's recovery.

The KCCI said it surveyed 943 retailers in six major cities in South Korea from June 3 to 20. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)