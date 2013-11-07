SEOUL Nov 7 Sales at South Korea's top department and discount stores fell in October compared with a year ago, preliminary government data showed on Thursday, the first such drop since July.

The figures point to underlying softness in Asia's fourth biggest economy and suggest that little has come of President Park Geun-hye's efforts to encourage growth outside the export sector.

Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd, Lotte Shopping Co Ltd and Shinsegae Co Ltd last month fell by 1.7 percent from a year earlier, the finance ministry estimated.

That compared with a 2.8 percent rise in sales in September and was the sharpest fall since a 2.1 percent drop in July.

Sales at the top discount stores slipped by 6.4 percent in October in annual terms, the fourth consecutive month of falls and the fastest rate of decline since a 9.8 percent drop in April this year.

Thursday's data stood in contrast to South Korea's measure of consumer confidence for October, which leapt to its highest point since mid-2012 on tame inflation and low interest rates.

South Korea's economy expanded at a slightly better than expected pace in the third quarter, growing a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent from the previous quarter.

The Bank of Korea attributed the growth to better domestic consumption.

Meanwhile, finance ministry data showed that sales of locally produced automobiles fell by 3.0 percent in annual terms during October, following a 14.5 percent decline in September.

Gasoline sales by volume edged down by 0.1 percent year-on-year last month after a 1.3 percent rise in September, marking the first drop since a 3.4 percent fall in July. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)