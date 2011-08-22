SEOUL Aug 23 Sales growth at major South Korean department store chains picked up in July from a four-month low the previous month, as luxury brands, watches and jewellery maintained double-digit annual growth, data showed on Tuesday.

Annual sales at department stores operated by Lotte Shopping Co Ltd , Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd expanded by 8.5 percent last month from a year earlier.

That compared with June's 8.2 percent rise, the weakest annual gain in four months, based on a statement from the Ministry of Knowledge Economy.

Luxury goods were the only segment that maintained double-digit growth for a 10th month in July, though the pace of growth has eased since May, offsetting anaemic clothing sales growth.

Sales at major discount stores notched up the fastest annual growth in six months, up 4.9 percent in July compared with a 2.7 percent advance in June.

Morgan Stanley last week sharply cut its projection for South Korea's economic growth this year in the wake of lower global growth forecasts, saying South Korean consumers were seen overspending and were poised to tighten their purse strings. (Reporting by Kim Yeonhee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)