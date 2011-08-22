SEOUL Aug 23 Sales growth at major South Korean
department store chains picked up in July from a four-month low
the previous month, as luxury brands, watches and jewellery
maintained double-digit annual growth, data showed on Tuesday.
Annual sales at department stores operated by Lotte Shopping
Co Ltd , Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai
Department Store Co Ltd expanded by 8.5 percent last
month from a year earlier.
That compared with June's 8.2 percent rise, the weakest
annual gain in four months, based on a statement from the
Ministry of Knowledge Economy.
Luxury goods were the only segment that maintained
double-digit growth for a 10th month in July, though the pace of
growth has eased since May, offsetting anaemic clothing sales
growth.
Sales at major discount stores notched up the fastest annual
growth in six months, up 4.9 percent in July compared with a 2.7
percent advance in June.
Morgan Stanley last week sharply cut its projection for
South Korea's economic growth this year in the wake of lower
global growth forecasts, saying South Korean consumers were seen
overspending and were poised to tighten their purse strings.
