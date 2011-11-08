* Oct department store sales growth 3.8 pct y/y, slowest since June '09

* Gas, auto sales dip on year -finance ministry (Updates with more data)

SEOUL Nov 8 Consumer spending in South Korea weakened in October, data released on Tuesday showed, at a time when softening global demand has already clouded the export outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Sales at department stores run by South Korea's top three chain operators grew 3.8 percent in October from a year earlier, the slowest pace since a 3.6 percent gain in June 2009, the finance ministry said.

Gasoline sales volume fell 1.4 percent in October from a year before while sales of locally produced automobiles dipped 8.8 percent in volume year-over-year, the ministry said in a monthly report.

The data came before the country's central bank is due to review its interest rate policy on Friday, when many analysts expect the Bank of Korea to hold the rate for a fifth consecutive month in the face of sputtering economic growth.

The central bank estimated late last month the export-dependent economy slowed for a second consecutive quarter in the July-September period as companies curtailed investment amid tepid global demand. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)