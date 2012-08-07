* July department store sales down 0.9 pct y/y

* July discount store sales down 8.3 pct, sharpest fall since Feb 2011

* Data underscore declining domestic demand on top of weak exports (Adds comments from finance ministry, details)

SEOUL, Aug 7 Sales at top South Korean department and discount stores in July both fell for the second consecutive month over a year earlier, the worst showing in more than five years, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday.

The data adds to growing evidence for weak growth momentum for the third quarter, which will likely increase pressure on policymakers to take more aggressive steps to support the economy as exports and domestic demand weaken simultaneously.

Sales at department stores run by the country's top three chain operators in July fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier following a 2.0 percent decline in June, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance said in its monthly report.

Discount stores run by the top three operators in July fell 8.3 percent from a year earlier, the sharpest drop since February 2011 and following a 7.2 percent decline in June, it said.

It was the first time since May 2007 that sales at both department and discount stores declined for two consecutive months or longer, government data showed.

"While consumption conditions such as inflation and wages improve, external and domestic uncertainties are delaying a recovery in consumer sentiment," the ministry said in the report.

Tuesday's data comes amid intensifying speculation that the Bank of Korea may deliver a back-to-back rate cut at its policy meeting on Thursday to boost growth. Fifteen of 25 analysts surveyed by Reuters say the central bank will keep the base rate unchanged at 3.00 percent this month, while the remaining 10 tipped a 25 basis-point cut.

Local lawmakers have also been pressuring the government to produce a stimulus package to boost spending, but the finance ministry has so far resisted such calls, noting that the economy is still nowhere close to a recession and that the government needs to preserve its fiscal health.

July's exports fell 8.8 percent from a year earlier, and the ministry said on Tuesday that manufacturers' output and capital investments may have slipped further during the month.

The ministry also said sales of locally produced automobiles in July shrank 4.6 percent from a year earlier following a 3.7 percent fall in June.

Gasoline sales in volume terms in July also fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, marking the first decline since October 2011.

(Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)