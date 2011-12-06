SEOUL Dec 6 Sales at top South Korean department stores fell in November from a year earlier for the first time since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, government data showed on Tuesday, adding to a gloomy economic outlook.

Combined sales at department stores run by Lotte Shopping Co Ltd, Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd fell 1.1 percent in November from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry estimated.

It was the first annual decline in sales since February 2009 and the sharpest fall since December 2008, government data showed. Sales grew 3.8 percent in October. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)