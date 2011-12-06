SEOUL Dec 6 Sales at top South Korean
department stores fell in November from a year earlier for the
first time since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis,
government data showed on Tuesday, adding to a gloomy economic
outlook.
Combined sales at department stores run by Lotte Shopping Co
Ltd, Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai
Department Store Co Ltd fell 1.1 percent in November
from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry estimated.
It was the first annual decline in sales since February 2009
and the sharpest fall since December 2008, government data
showed. Sales grew 3.8 percent in October.
