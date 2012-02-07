SEOUL Feb 7 Sales at South Korea's top department stores declined in January from a year earlier after registering double-digit growth in December, posting their biggest drop since December 2008, data showed on Tuesday.

Sales at top discount stores grew 2.0 percent in January over a year earlier, falling short of 3.7 percent growth in December, the finance ministry data showed.

Domestic sales of locally produced automobiles in January also declined by 19.9 percent year-on-year, the worst drop since January 2009, according to the data. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)