SEOUL Aug 7 Sales at top South Korean department and discount stores both fell for the second consecutive month in July over a year earlier, the worst showing in more than five years, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday.

Sales at department stores run by the country's top three chain operators fell 0.9 percent in July from a year earlier following a 2.0 percent decline in June, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance said in its monthly report.

Discount stores run by top three operators fell 8.3 percent in July from a year earlier, the sharpest drop since February 2011 and following a 7.2 percent decline in June, it said.

It was the first time since May 2007 that sales at both department and discount stores declined for two consecutive months or longer, government data showed.

The ministry also said sales of locally produced automobiles shrank 4.6 percent in July from a year earlier following a 3.7 percent fall in June.

Gasoline sales in volume terms also fell by 2.9 percent in July from a year earlier, marking the first decline since October 2011. (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)