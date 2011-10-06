SEOUL Oct 6 Sales at stores run by South Korea's top retailers posted the worst performance in seven months in September in the face of global economic turmoil and high local inflation, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sales at department stores run by the top three companies in the sector rose 5.8 percent in September from a year earlier while sales at discount stores fell 1.4 percent, the ministry said in a monthly report.

Both marked the worst performance since February this year, according to government data. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)