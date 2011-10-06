SEOUL Oct 6 Sales at stores run by South
Korea's top retailers posted the worst performance in seven
months in September in the face of global economic turmoil and
high local inflation, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.
Sales at department stores run by the top three companies in
the sector rose 5.8 percent in September from a year earlier
while sales at discount stores fell 1.4 percent, the ministry
said in a monthly report.
Both marked the worst performance since February this year,
according to government data.
(Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)