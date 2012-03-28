SEOUL, March 28 South Korean exporters were less pessimistic about business conditions for April-June than they have been for the previous two quarters but most still expect conditions to deteriorate on weak global demand, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

An index measuring how exporters assess their business conditions for the second quarter climbed to 94.9 from 89.0 in January-March, but stayed below 100 for a third consecutive quarter, the Korea International Trade Association said.

In addition to depressed demand from major economies, South Korea exporters cited firmer raw materials costs as another key risk to earnings.

Shipbuilders, makers of oil products and home appliances were the most pessimistic about their business conditions for the next quarter, the survey found.

A similar, monthly survey by the country's central bank showed earlier in the day that manufacturing companies expecting their business conditions to deteriorate in April outnumbered those predicting improvement.

Overseas shipments by the world's seventh-largest exporter grew just 5.6 percent for the January-February period over a year earlier, down from growth of 9 percent in the fourth quarter of last year and 21 percent in the preceding quarter.

The government is due to release March export data on Sunday and some analysts surveyed by Reuters saw a rare annual decline in exports for the month, although the median forecast from the survey was for a slight increase. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)