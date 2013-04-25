SEOUL, April 26 South Korea's composite consumer sentiment index edged down in April, but still maintained a sunny outlook, underpinning hopes that Asia's fourth-largest economy may stage a recovery soon.

The composite consumer sentiment index ticked down to 102 in April from 104 in March, a survey by the Bank of Korea showed on Friday. March's reading was the highest level for the index in nearly a year.

A reading above 100 indicates that consumers who expect economic and living conditions to improve in the coming month outnumber those who expect them to worsen.

The index has remained above 100 for four straight months since January's survey, after it dipped to 99 in December last year. The data comes a day after first-quarter GDP data in South Korea boosted local markets as growth numbers were better-than-expected.

Menawhile, the same central bank statement showed South Koreans' median expected inflation rate for the next 12 months ticked down to 3.1 percent in April. The expected inflation rate had remained at 3.2 percent for the past three straight months until March.

The anticipated inflation rate now sits roughly midway between the central bank's inflation target band of 2.5 to 3.5 percent, while actual inflation remains much lower as it fell to a seven-month low at an annual 1.3 percent in March.

More than 60 percent of those surveyed by the Bank of Korea said public utility costs are expected to affect future inflation the most, compared to industrial goods, agricultural products, housing fees and private services.

The Bank of Korea surveyed roughly 2,000 households nationwide from April 11 to 18. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)