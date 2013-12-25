SEOUL Dec 26 South Korea's key consumer sentiment index for December held steady against November, central bank data showed on Thursday, maintaining a positive outlook on economic recovery.

The Bank of Korea's composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) stood at 107 in December for a second month, the highest the index has touched since reaching 109 in February 2011.

A reading above 100 indicates increased positive consumer sentiment in the coming month compared with the long-term average sentiment accumulated from 2003 to 2012. The index has stayed above 100 for the whole of 2013.

Meanwhile, the median expected consumer inflation rate for the next 12 months was unchanged at 2.9 percent in December's survey. The rate has stayed at 2.9 percent since September and lingers far above South Korea's actual inflation rate, which stood at an annual 0.9 percent in November.

The Bank of Korea said survey responses for consumer sentiment and inflation expectations were collected from more than 2,000 households from Dec. 10 to 18. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)