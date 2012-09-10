SEOUL, Sept 10 South Korea unveiled a long anticipated stimulus package on Monday, including more than $2 billion in tax breaks, as Asia's fourth-largest economy loses momentum in the face of the protracted debt crisis in Europe.

The steps would save taxpayers some 2.3 trillion won ($2.03 billion) in personal income tax, home transaction tax and domestic sales tax on automobiles and large electronics appliances, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the total value of the package, which also includes a plan to lift the implementation rate of budget spending by provincial governments, would amount to 4.6 trillion won for this year and 1.3 trillion won for next year. ($1 = 1130.3000 Korean won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)