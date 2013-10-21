SEOUL Oct 21 South Korea is considering reaching additional currency swap agreements with resource-rich countries such as Australia, Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok said on Monday, as the country looks to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar.

"We are considering currency swap agreements with resource-rich countries, and Australia is one of them," a media pool report quoted Hyun as saying over lunch with reporters. "I don't believe that the discussions have progressed that much."

South Korea's central bank announced three bilateral currency swap deals worth the equivalent of $20.1 billion with Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia earlier this month in a bid to strengthen financial and economic cooperation with the three countries. Hyun did not name any other countries besides Australia on Monday.

The finance minister also said the country's foreign-exchange authorities are primarily focused on the risk of sudden and rapid outflows of foreign capital. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Lee Shin-hyung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)