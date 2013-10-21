POLL-Japan fund managers slightly raise stock exposure, trim bonds in February
SEOUL Oct 21 South Korea is considering reaching additional currency swap agreements with resource-rich countries such as Australia, Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok said on Monday, as the country looks to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar.
"We are considering currency swap agreements with resource-rich countries, and Australia is one of them," a media pool report quoted Hyun as saying over lunch with reporters. "I don't believe that the discussions have progressed that much."
South Korea's central bank announced three bilateral currency swap deals worth the equivalent of $20.1 billion with Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia earlier this month in a bid to strengthen financial and economic cooperation with the three countries. Hyun did not name any other countries besides Australia on Monday.
The finance minister also said the country's foreign-exchange authorities are primarily focused on the risk of sudden and rapid outflows of foreign capital. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Lee Shin-hyung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* KOSPI's direction likely to remain vague till mid-March -analyst * Foreign investors set to be sellers for 3 straight days SEOUL, Feb 28 South Korean shares were up a touch on Tuesday, while the won was steady as investors waited on U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress later in the global day, where he is expected to seek a ramp up in government spending. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,090.90 p
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.