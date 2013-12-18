SEOUL Dec 19 South Korean policymakers promised
on Thursday to take action if needed to calm markets following
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to reduce bond purchases,
but said the move could be seen as reducing uncertainties.
"Markets will likely interpret the decision as removing
future uncertainties," Park Won-shik, Senior Deputy Governor of
the Bank of Korea, said at an emergency meeting of senior bank
officials to discuss on the latest U.S. move.
Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok, speaking at a separate weekly
meeting of economy-related ministers, said negative effects of
the U.S. taper on markets would likely be limited but that the
authorities would act swiftly to stabilise markets if necessary.
The Fed said on Wednesday it would reduce its monthly asset
purchases by $10 billion, acknowledging improving economic
conditions in the U.S., and said the bond purchases will likely
continue to be cut at a "measured" pace next year.
