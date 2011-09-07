(Adds other key tax revision proposals, background. For FACTBOX, double-click )

* Foreign buyers to pay 14 pct tax on kimchi bonds interest income

* Some derivatives products to be taxed

* No cuts for big firms, individuals, SMEs get breaks

* Proposed tax revision not to require extra budget

By Kim Yeonhee

SEOUL, Sept 7 South Korea is to impose taxes on interest income earned by foreign investors from foreign currency bonds issued here, so-called kimchi bonds, in a bid to curb rising dollar denominated debt and to stem capital inflows.

Seoul's new measures, announced on Wednesday, come as Indonesia said it was looking at moves to cap foreign bond issuance and borrowing by companies.

The finance ministry here also wants to tax some derivatives products as well as to ease the tax burden on medium sized companies and extend employment tax breaks to small companies but the government backed off tax cuts for individuals and big companies, fearing a voter backlash.

The finance ministry said in a statement that the kimchi bond measures, which are subject to parliamentary approval, would take effect from 2012.

The decision was taken before the Swiss National Bank stepped in on Tuesday to limit Swiss Franc appreciation.

Under the current law, domestic banks have to pay a 14 percent rate of tax on interest income earned on foreign exchange denominated debt sold within the country.

The revised tax law will apply to both local branches of foreign banks and non-resident foreign investors.

Local branches of foreign banks, led by Japanese lenders, were major buyers of foreign currency debt sold in South Korea, accounting for 77 percent of the total at the end of June, according to the Bank of Korea.

South Korean companies had taken advantage of low borrowing costs in advanced markets and converted the proceeds into won for domestic use.

The value of outstanding foreign-currency bonds issued in South Korea rose to $17 billion by the end of June from $15 billion at the end of 2010, according to the central bank.

At the start of 2011, foreign investors were required to pay taxes on interest income and transaction gains from investing in South Korean government bonds. [ID:ID:nTOE6B6021]

In July a ban was slapped on banks and other institutional investors from buying bonds issued here in foreign currencies that are used for conversion into won funds.

South Korea, with a relatively liberalised financial market among emerging markets, has unveiled a series of measures to stem capital inflows and the risk of their sudden reversal.

Last week, Brazil vowed to fight back against any new round of quantitative easing by the United States, saying it was ready to increase a tax on derivatives from 1 percent.

South Korea will also introduce a tax on profits from derivative products, such as yen-swap deposits, or financial products linked to derivatives from 2012.

TAX BREAKS FOR SMALL FIRMS, DEBIT CARD USE

Separately, the government is adding a new lower tax bracket for medium sized companies and will increase tax benefits to companies creating jobs.

However, the government ditched an income tax cut plan for the wealthy and excluded big companies from a proposed corporate income tax cut as the ruling party is struggling to win back public support.

Conservative President Lee Myung-bak rose to power in early 2008 with promises of tax cuts and higher economic growth.

In another step to bring household debt under control, tax benefits for debit card users will be extended beyond those for credit card holders, while current tax benefits for credit card usage will be extended to the end of 2014.