SEOUL Jan 27 South Korea on Friday warned European banks' growing funding needs could cause a trade finance squeeze for export and import companies, and promised to take action should signs of a crunch arise.

"The Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the Bank of Korea agreed to take preemptive action should deleveraging (among European banks) become pronounced," the top two economic policy authorities said in a joint statement.

The statement added South Korean companies faced no specific difficulties in securing trade financing at present.

South Korea expects exports to grow by around 7 percent this year, the slowest since a 14 percent plunge in 2009 when trade financing froze during the global financial crisis.

Asia's fourth-largest economy suffered its weakest quarterly growth in two years in the final three months of 2011 as slowing exports prompted both companies and consumers to slash spending, data showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)