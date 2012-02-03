SEOUL Feb 3 South Korea aims to double annual two-way foreign trade by the year 2020 by sharply increasing exports of ships, semiconductors, machinery and automobiles, the government said on Friday.

The government aims to boost annual two-way trade to $2 trillion by 2020 from $1.08 trillion in 2011, the economy ministry said in a statement.

South Korea's foreign trade value has doubled since passing the $500 billion mark in 2005.

The government expects exports of ships, automobiles, automobile parts, machinery and semiconductors to more than double to a combined $496 billion in 2020 from $225 billion in 2011, the ministry said.