SEOUL Dec 20 A Park will be back in South
Korea's presidential mansion come February, and the big
businesses, or chaebol, that dominate the country's economy will
be breathing a sigh of relief that her left-wing challenger did
not win Wednesday's presidential vote.
Victory for Park Geun-hye, the 60-year old daughter of South
Korea's former military ruler, in the election means the top
chaebol - five of whom control assets worth 57 percent of gross
domestic product in the world's 14th largest economy - can get
back to the business of making money.
Park's left-wing challenger had threatened to end the
complex web of shareholdings that enable families to control
sprawling conglomerates like Samsung Group and Hyundai
Motor Co..
The election came at a sensitive time for Samsung and
Hyundai as both are in the process of passing power to a third
generation of their family owners, a process that left-wing
candidate Moon Jae-in could have complicated with an attack on
their shareholdings, had he won.
"She doesn't have any plans to alter the structures of the
chaebol ownership and their concentration of economic power,"
said Kim Sang-jo, an economist at Hansung University and
executive director of a group urging reform of South Korea's
economy.
Seoul shares rallied on Thursday after Park's win
adding 0.32 percentage points, in part on relief that Moon lost.
"The election results have eased policy uncertainty, and
raised hopes of economic stimulus," said Cho Young-hyun, an
analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
CHAEBOL AND PARK
Park's father, Park Chung-hee, is the person responsible for
building the chaebol during the 1960s and 1970s.
With a mix of threats and inducements for the top chaebol
bosses, the founders of Samsung and Hyundai emerged from the
ruins of the 1950-53 Korean War to help build a modern
industrial state that has been dubbed "The Miracle on the Han".
At one stage, Park the father threatened to imprison Lee
Byung-chull, the founder of Samsung.
At another, in early 1970s, Park yelled at Hyundai founder
Chung Ju-yung telling him he was incapable of building a
shipyard and would cut all ties with Hyundai, according to
Chung's memoirs.
"Chairman Chung, we must do this!" Park, after a long
silence and a cigarette, said of the plan to build a shipyard,
according to the memoir.
Chung said "Yes Sir" and the shipyard was built and became
the world's largest shipbuilder, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co
Ltd..
Park Geun-hye is not likely to be as irascible as her father
and her policies remain sketchy.
She has promised to share wealth more widely but said no new
taxes on individuals or companies, and no attack on the chaebol.
"It is not my aim to dismantle or bash the chaebol," Park
said in July.
"The main aim is to fix negative parts such as abuse of
economic power and to save the positive part the chaebol have
such as job creation."
Yet, Park can't be too aggressive when high-income
conservative earners make up a large part of her support and her
party isn't willing to abandon its pro-business stances,
analysts said.
Tax revenues in South Korea are just 19.3 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP), according to investment bank Nomura,
compared with more than 30 percent of GDP in most advanced
economies, effectively limiting Park's room to increase spending
if she keeps her pledge not to raise taxes.
Park, who came into politics at the time of the 1997-98
Asian financial crisis to "save" her country, also looks
unlikely to tinker with South Korea's export-driven model. If
anything, she looks set to be risk-averse.
"We believe that, in light of the painful memory of the 1997
currency crisis, the top priority of policymakers, regardless of
political ideology, is to reduce Korea's external
vulnerability," Nomura said in a report issued on election day.
The chaebol themselves appeared to be happy with Wednesday's
outcome and the prospect of being left alone.
"We want (the president-elect) to undertake lots of economic
policies that help investments and job creation so that our
companies can focus on reviving the economy," chaebol lobby
group the Federation of Korean Industries said in a
congratulatory message.