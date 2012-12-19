* Park Geun-hye wins South Korean presidency
* Opposition candidate concedes, Park makes acceptance
speech
* Daughter of South Korean ruler could face grandson of his
North Korean adversary
* Park has pledged engagement with North if it gives up
nuclear aspirations
By Jane Chung and Jack Kim
SEOUL, Dec 19 The daughter of a former military
ruler won South Korea's presidential election on Wednesday and
will become the country's first female leader, saying she would
work to heal a divided society.
The 60-year old conservative, Park Geun-hye, will return to
the presidential palace in Seoul where she served as her
father's first lady in the 1970s, after her mother was
assassinated by a North Korean-backed gunman.
With more than 88 percent of the votes counted, Park led
with 51.6 percent to 48 percent for her left-wing challenger,
human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in, giving her an unassailable lead
that forced Moon to concede.
Her raucous, jubilant supporters braved sub-zero
temperatures to chant her name and wave South Korean flags
outside her house. When she reached her party headquarters, Park
was greeted with shouts of "president".
An elated Park reached into the crowd to grasp hands of
supporters wearing red scarves, her party's colour.
"This is a victory brought by the people's hope for
overcoming crisis and for economic recovery," she told
supporters at a rally in central Seoul.
Park will take office for a mandatory single, five-year term
in February and will face an immediate challenge from a hostile
North Korea and have to deal with an economy in which annual
growth rates have fallen to about 2 percent from an average of
5.5 percent in its decades of hyper-charged growth.
She is unmarried and has no children, saying that her life
will be devoted to her country.
The legacy of her father, Park Chung-hee, who ruled for 18
years and transformed the country from the ruins of the 1950-53
Korean War into an industrial power-house, still divides
Koreans.
For many conservatives, he is South Korea's greatest
president and the election of his daughter would vindicate his
rule. His opponents dub him a "dictator" who trampled on human
rights and stifled dissent.
"I trust her. She will save our country," said Park
Hye-sook, 67, who voted in an affluent Seoul district, earlier
in the day.
"Her father ... rescued the country," said the housewife and
grandmother, who is no relation to the candidate.
For younger people, the main concern is the economy and the
creation of well-paid jobs in a country where income
inequalities have grown in recent years.
"Now a McDonald's hamburger is over 5,000 Korean won ($4.66)
so you can't buy a McDonald's burger with your hourly pay. Life
is hard already for our two-member family but if there were
kids, it would be much tougher," said Cho Hae-ran, 41, who is
married and works at a trading company.
Park has spent 15 years in politics as a leading legislator
in the ruling Saenuri party, although her policies are sketchy.
She has a "Happiness Promotion Committee" and her campaign
was launched as a "National Happiness Campaign", a slogan she
has since changed to "A Prepared Woman President".
She has cited former British Prime Minister Margaret
Thatcher, a tough proponent of free markets, as her role model
as well as Angela Merkel, the conservative German chancellor who
is Europe's most powerful leader.
NEGOTIATE WITH NORTH
One of those who voted on Wednesday was Shin Dong-hyuk, a
defector from North Korea who is the only person known to have
escaped from a slave labour camp there.
He Tweeted that he was voting "for the first time in my
life", although he didn't say for whom.
Park has said she would negotiate with Kim Jong-un, the
youthful leader of North Korea who recently celebrated a year in
office, but wants the South's isolated and impoverished
neighbour to give up its nuclear weapons programme as a
precondition for aid, something Pyongyang has refused to do.
The two Koreas remain technically at war after an armistice
ended their conflict. Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of the
North's current leader, ordered several assassination attempts
on Park's father, one of which resulted in her mother being shot
to death in 1974.
Park herself met Kim Jong-un's father, the late leader Kim
Jong-il, and declared he was "comfortable to talk to" and he
seemed to be someone "who would keep his word".
The North successfully launched a long-range rocket last
week in what critics said was a test of technology for an
intercontinental ballistic missile and has recently stepped up
its attacks on Park, describing her as holding a "grudge" and
seeking "confrontation", code for war.
Park remains a firm supporter of a trade pact with the
United States that and looks set to continue the free-market
policies of her predecessor, although she has said she would
seek to spread wealth more evenly.
The biggest of all the chaebol, Samsung Group,
which produces the world's top selling smartphone as well as
televisions, computer chips and ships, has sales equivalent to
about a fifth of South Korea's national output.