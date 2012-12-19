SEOUL Dec 20 South Korea's first woman
president, Park Geun-hye, will have her job cut out when she
takes office in February with the economy slowing, her father's
autocratic rule still an issue for many and North Korea as
unpredictable as ever.
Park, 60, won Wednesday's hotly contested election
comfortably. She replaces fellow conservative Lee Myung-bak
after his mandatory single, five-year term ended.
The slightly built and elegant Park grew up in Seoul's
presidential palace during the 18-year rule of her father, Park
Chung-hee, who took power in a military coup in 1961.
Park is likely to face protests by South Korea's vocal left,
angry over the rise to power of the daughter of a man they
believe was a repressive "dictator".
"This will be a tremendous burden on her ability to govern,"
said political commentator Yu Chang-seon of Park's heritage.
"It effectively means that she could be in direct conflict
with half of society ... The first six months will be key."
On the economy, which dominated the election campaign, Park
has promised more social welfare but given few specifics.
Korea has achieved astonishing success in rising from the
ashes of the 1950-53 Korean War to become the world's 14th
largest economy, but rewards have been thinly spread.
Economic growth was 5.5 percent for decades, driven by some
of the world's biggest companies, such as Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co. That pace has
slowed and this year the economy will expand by about 2 percent.
The hundreds of thousands of graduates that South Korean
universities churn out each year complain they have trouble
finding decent jobs and income differentials have widened
sharply. Park's party says it will not spend more money to boost
the economy.
LEGACY
Park has at times invoked her father's legacy of rapid
growth that propelled South Korea into the league of
industrialised nations.
At other times, she has apologised for his suppression of
protests and the execution of people suspected of sympathising
with the North, which is still technically at war with the South
after an armistice ended the Korean War.
Families of those who were executed under her father's rule
believe Park has not apologised enough and that she has sought
to sweep her past under the carpet. Park was her father's "First
Lady" following the assassination in 1974 of her mother up until
the former ruler's own shooting in 1979.
The most notorious executions under Park's rule were of
eight men aged 30 to 52 who were dubbed the "People's
Revolutionary Party". They were hanged 24 hours after being
sentenced for treason, leaving scant time for review.
The eight represented a broad section of South Korean
society, comprising a bee keeper, a brewery owner, an
acupuncurist and teachers. They were exonerated posthumously by
the Supreme Court in 2007.
"What she needs to be doing is to reach out to everyone, to
those who oppose her, to show her interest and offer her
sympathy and to say that she feels sorry for what happened,"
said Reverend Park Jung-il, who was the chief army chaplain in
April 1975 and witnessed the dawn executions of the eight men.
As well as confronting a domestic legacy that is still
painful for many South Koreans, Park will have to deal with Kim
Jong-un, the 29-year-old ruler of North Korea whose grandfather
ordered several assassination attempts on her father.
SEEKING A THAW
In 2002, during a thaw in relations, Park met Kim Jong-il,
the father of the latest Kim to rule the isolated state that in
2010 sank a South Korean naval vessel and shelled a South Korean
island.
When she met him, Park declared the man who later propelled
North Korea to become what it calls a "nuclear weapons power" to
be someone "who would keep his word".
Park has said she will seek to improve ties with Pyongyang.
Incumbent conservative President Lee infuriated the North by
cutting off aid to a country where a third of the population is
said by the United Nations to be malnourished.
At the same time, Park has declared she will not tolerate
the North's nuclear weapons programme.
On the face of it, North Korea is in no mood for compromise.
It has declared it will not ditch its nuclear weapons capacity,
which it recently termed "treasured".
It pushed ahead with a rocket launch that is banned under
U.N. resolutions imposed in the wake of its 2006 and 2009
nuclear tests as the South got ready to vote.
Park herself has become a target for Pyongyang's propaganda
machine which has denounced Lee's five year rule as bringing
"nightmare, despair, (and )catastrophe".