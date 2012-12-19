SEOUL Dec 19 Park Geun-hye will make an
emotional return to South Korea's presidential mansion in
February as South Korea's first female leader, more than three
decades after she left it following the assassination of her
father.
Park scored a decisive victory in Wednesday's vote, ensuring
that South Korea's conservatives, who pushed through a free
trade agreement with the United States, hold on to the powerful
presidency for a second consecutive time after the end of
incumbent Lee Myung-bak's mandatory single term in office.
Despite spending more than 15 years as a national politician
and serving as the nation's first lady at her father's side, the
single, 60-year old woman remains an enigma and her policy
stances amount to little more than a series of campaign slogans.
Park's camp has a "Happiness Promotion Committee" and her
campaign was launched as the "National Happiness Campaign", a
slogan she later changed to "A Prepared Woman President".
She has promised greater "economic democratisation" for a
country that has achieved astonishing success in rising from the
ashes of the 1950-53 Korean War to become the world's 14th
largest economy, but where the rewards have been thinly spread.
South Korean economic growth recorded a blistering annual
rate of 5.5 percent for decades, but as it has grown richer,
that pace has slowed and it will expand by about 2 percent this
year.
It is the world's fastest aging country and has one of the
globe's lowest birth rates thanks, in part, to policies that
discourage mothers from staying in work, according to studies by
the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
As well as economic and demographic challenges, Park will
have to deal with an unpredictable and hostile North Korea, led
by the untested 29-year old Kim Jong-un, the third of his line
to hold power in Pyongyang.
North Korea defied international pressure to push ahead with
a rocket launch last week, something that critics say is banned,
and may carry out a third nuclear test, according to experts on
the isolated state.
Park, who met former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in 2002
and declared him to be someone "who would keep his word," has
pledged dialogue with the new ruler of the isolated state but
also wants the North to give up its nuclear weapons plan as a
pre-condition for economic assistance.
She has dubbed her policy "Trustpolitik" in an echo of West
Germany's "Ostpolitik" approach do dealing with the communist
former East Germany, although there is little chance South and
North Korea will reunify any time soon.
ELECTION QUEEN OR NOTEBOOK PRINCESS?
At times, Park and her supporters have bridled at
associating her with her father, Park Chung-hee, who seized
power in a 1961 coup and ruled for 18 years until he was gunned
down by his security chief in 1979.
She served as his First Lady following the 1974
assassination of her mother by a North Korean-backed killer and
that legacy has tainted her candidacy for many South Koreans who
are still divided over their former ruler's repression.
Park was baptised as Julianna but later given the Buddhist
name of Seondeok, the same as a queen from Korea's ancient
Shilla dynasty. Both Julianna and Seondeok were unmarried, like
Park.
Her left-wing opponent, Moon Jae-in, noted that while he
languished in jail thanks to the repressive rule of her father,
Park lived the life of a "princess" in the presidential palace.
Park has compared herself to tough former British Prime
Minister Margaret Thatcher and to current German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, Europe's most powerful politician.
Among her many admirers she is known as the "Queen of
Elections" for having rescued the conservatives from electoral
oblivion in 2004 and having masterminded a comeback win in last
April's parliamentary elections.
Critics have dubbed her the "Notebook Princess" in reference
to what they say is her lack of originality and policies.
But that won't matter to her supporters.
"I feel like I am on cloud nine ... I hope she will become a
great leader with a great five years and make Korea's
reunification happen," said Jung Kwang-yong, head of the fan
club called "Group of people who love Park" after the vote.
Merely by overcoming the unpopular legacy of fellow
conservative Lee Myung-bak, whose approval ratings have plunged
as his presidency has moved into its dying days, she will be
lauded by a grateful party once more.
"It will mean the success of conservatives extending their
power, which didn't seem an easy task at certain times. It also
means that Park has again come through," said political analyst
Yu Chang-seon.