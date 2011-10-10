South Korea said on Monday it aims to cut 8.3 million tonnes of
CO2 equivalent in greenhouse gases emitted by its industrial and
power sectors in 2012 from projected emission levels.
Reduction targets for 2012 by major sectors are as follows:
(in thousands of tonnes)
Sector Power/Energy Steel Petrochemic Semiconductor/D
als isplay/
Electronics
Number of 33 38 76 34
companies
CO2 Emission 239,279 118,350 58,938 36,268
Allowances
Projected CO2 242,924 119,669 59,708 37,358
emission
Reduction rate 1.5 pct 1.1 pct 1.29 pct 2.92 pct
Carbon emission cut goals for the country's top 5
emitters(thousands of tonnes, weighting on overall reduction)
Ranking Name Amount/Weight
1 POSCO 963/
20.6 pct
2 Samsung 429/9.2 pct
Electronics
3 LG Display 327/7.0 pct
4 Hyundai Steel 192/4.1 pct
5 Samsung Mobile 129/2.7 pct
Display
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Urquhart)