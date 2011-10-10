South Korea said on Monday it aims to cut 8.3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in greenhouse gases emitted by its industrial and power sectors in 2012 from projected emission levels.

Reduction targets for 2012 by major sectors are as follows: (in thousands of tonnes) Sector Power/Energy Steel Petrochemic Semiconductor/D

als isplay/

Electronics Number of 33 38 76 34 companies CO2 Emission 239,279 118,350 58,938 36,268 Allowances Projected CO2 242,924 119,669 59,708 37,358 emission Reduction rate 1.5 pct 1.1 pct 1.29 pct 2.92 pct

Carbon emission cut goals for the country's top 5 emitters(thousands of tonnes, weighting on overall reduction)

Ranking Name Amount/Weight 1 POSCO 963/

20.6 pct 2 Samsung 429/9.2 pct

Electronics

3 LG Display 327/7.0 pct

4 Hyundai Steel 192/4.1 pct

5 Samsung Mobile 129/2.7 pct

Display (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Urquhart)