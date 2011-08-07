SEOUL, Aug 8 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) The finance ministry and central bank separately hold weekly auctions to sell new won bonds.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Fears over a U.S. double-dip recession slammed South Korean stocks for a fourth straight day on Friday, driving the main index down nearly 4 percent. *U.S. stocks closed out their worst week in more than two years on Friday in a volatile session that saw the major indexes whip back and forth before the S&P500 ended down less than a point.

*Oil rose on Friday, clawing back from one of its biggest routs since the financial crisis, as upbeat U.S. job data and news of an Italian austerity plan offered hope for staving off a second recession that would dent energy demand. *The euro got a boost on Sunday after a euro zone monetary source said the European Central Bank will intervene decisively on markets to protect Italy and Spain from the debt crisis, indicating it would buy government bonds of the euro zone's third and fourth biggest economies.

TOP STORIES >S.Korea govt fund buy $250mln shares in stock rout >S.Korea set meeting on Sunday over economy, market >KT says expects to maintain 2011 capex plan >S.Korea KOSEP says seeks 835,000T coal for Aug-Dec

MARKETS >Panic pound shares,public fund buy most in 2-1/2yr >South Korean bonds rally as world stocks tumble KOREAN PRESS >Samsung Engineering Co Ltd has won a $750 million deal from Exxon Mobil Corp to build a crude oil plant in Indonesia. >Samsung C&T Corp clinched a $3 billion agreement with Ontario Power Generation in Canada to build wind and solar power plants with total output of 1,070 MW and related grid infrastructure.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)