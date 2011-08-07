SEOUL, Aug 8 Following is a list of events in
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs)
The finance ministry and central bank separately hold weekly
auctions to sell new won bonds.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Fears over a U.S. double-dip recession slammed South Korean
stocks for a fourth straight day on Friday, driving the main
index down nearly 4 percent.
*U.S. stocks closed out their worst week in more than two years
on Friday in a volatile session that saw the major indexes whip
back and forth before the S&P500 ended down less than a point.
*Oil rose on Friday, clawing back from one of its biggest routs
since the financial crisis, as upbeat U.S. job data and news of
an Italian austerity plan offered hope for staving off a second
recession that would dent energy demand.
*The euro got a boost on Sunday after a euro zone monetary
source said the European Central Bank will intervene decisively
on markets to protect Italy and Spain from the debt crisis,
indicating it would buy government bonds of the euro zone's
third and fourth biggest economies.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea govt fund buy $250mln shares in stock rout
>S.Korea set meeting on Sunday over economy, market
>KT says expects to maintain 2011 capex plan
>S.Korea KOSEP says seeks 835,000T coal for Aug-Dec
MARKETS
>Panic pound shares,public fund buy most in 2-1/2yr
>South Korean bonds rally as world stocks tumble
KOREAN PRESS
>Samsung Engineering Co Ltd has won a $750 million
deal from Exxon Mobil Corp to build a crude oil plant in
Indonesia.
>Samsung C&T Corp clinched a $3 billion agreement
with Ontario Power Generation in Canada to build wind and solar
power plants with total output of 1,070 MW and related grid
infrastructure.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)