SEOUL, Aug 9 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >July producer price index data 0600 >Finance Minister to attend cabinet meeting 0930

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares recovered slightly from an over 7 percent nose-dive on Monday but still posted their lowest close in 10 months, as retail investors stepped up selling on the U.S. credit rating downgrade. * U.S. stocks plunged on Monday in the heaviest volume since last year's "flash crash," taking the S&P 500 down more than 6 percent on growing fears of a recession, in the first session after the historic loss of the country's pristine triple-A credit rating. *Oil plunged 5 percent on Monday, crashing below technical support levels as the reduction of the top-tier U.S. credit rating hammered markets and stoked concerns of an economic slowdown. *U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, racking up their biggest losses in almost three years as investors fled to the safety of gold and bonds after the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating by Standard & Poor's stoked fears the country is powerless to stop another recession.

TOP STORIES REUTERS KOREA >S.Korea temporarily suspends junior stock market >Seoul bourse suspends programme trade, shares drop >S.Korean public funds buy stocks, narrowing losses >G20 vows coordinated step for fin stability-S.Korea

MARKETS >Seoul shares hit lowest close in 10 months >S.Korea won hits 6-week low KOREAN PRESS >Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd received an order from Lukoil Uzbekistan Operating Company for to design a gas processing factory worth 250 billion won ($230.9 million). >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is launching a $99.99 4G smartphone named the 'Conquer 4G' with U.S. mobile provider Sprint on August 21, the company said on Monday.

($1 = 1082.650 Korean Won)

