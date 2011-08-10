SEOUL, Aug 11 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >The Bank of Korea is expected to leave its key rate unchanged at today's monetary policy meeting. 1000 >Deputy finance minister and senior officials from the Bank of Korea and two financial regulators to host a joint briefing to explain domestic economic conditions to foreign media. 1300 MARKET SNAPSHOTS *South Korean stocks inched higher on Wednesday on the back of retail buying, as investors purchased stocks battered by global economic growth woes and U.S. debt downgrade. *Fear returned to Wall Street on Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 to another 4 percent decline, triggered by worries that Europe's debt crisis could engulf French banks and spill onto the U.S. financial sector. *Brent crude rebounded 4 percent on Wednesday, shaking off two days of losses as an unexpected decline in U.S. oil inventories outweighed deepening economic concerns. *Global stocks slumped on Wednesday as risk appetite evaporated on speculation about the strength of French banks holding troubled peripheral euro zone debt.

TOP STORIES REUTERS KOREA >Apple blocks Samsung from selling Galaxy in EU >N.Korean shells land near South in disputed waters >N.Korea tasks team to kill South's defence minister >S.Korea's Lee warn of market turmoil effect on econ >S.Korea market overreacted to external fear -finmin >S.Korea July bank loan growth slows on tight rules >Hyundai Merchant says it will order 5 cargo ships >Korea Gas says July gas sales up 7.1 pct y/y MARKETS >Seoul shares gain slightly,programme selling weighs >S.Korea bonds rally ahead of rate meeting, won up

IN THE KOREAN PRESS >Hyundai Motor Co is leading a consortium to develop a high-performance, mid-size electric sedan, slated for mass production from 2014. (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)