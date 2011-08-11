SEOUL, Aug 12 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >July import and export prices. The won's more than 10 percent gain against the dollar from a year earlier will have cushioned price rises. 0600

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *South Korean stocks reversed course to end higher after opening 4 percent lower on Thursday, helped by institutional and pension fund buying. * U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent on Thursday as bargain-hungry investors overcame the recent wave of fear that drove selling over the last two weeks. *Oil prices rose for a second straight day on Thursday, gaining as much as 3 percent as a strong U.S. jobs report trumped early concerns about French banks and fears that Europe's debt crisis will spread. *Investors swooped back into world stocks on Thursday, picking up beaten-down shares after a mildly encouraging U.S. jobs report dulled fears of recession, although credit markets faced strains similar to those that preceded the 2008 credit crisis.

TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >Korea keep rates steady,seen hold for rest of year >Goldman close to buying into S.Korea Woori bid >Foreigners in Hynix auction limited financial role >Korea regulator sees less severe turmoil than 2008 >S.Korea KT to cut basic mobile fees in Oct >Sony, LG Elec settle bitter patent dispute >Rival Koreas trade blame for firing,US say move on >Korea pledges "direct","prompt" action in crisis >N.Korea says blasts border were construction work MARKETS >Seoul shares recover from early drop >S.Korea bond curve flattens after BOK chief IN THE KOREAN PRESS >LG Electronics Inc is buying Daewoo Entec, South Korea's number three water treatment company, from Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd for 60 billion won ($55.5 million). ($1 = 1081.650 Korean Won)

(Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)