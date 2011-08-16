SEOUL, Aug 16 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >South Korean financial regulators to meet heads of big financial holding firms (10:00, GMT 01:00)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *South Korean stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Friday, with foreign investors accelerating selling ahead of the weekend, while auto, chemical and refining issues tumbled. *Wall Street stocks rose for a third day on Monday as investors saw Google's offer for phone maker Motorola Mobility as an excuse to jump back into the market after weeks of sharp selling. *Oil rose almost $2 a barrel on Monday, supported by optimism that European leaders will come up with solutions to the region's debt crisis and by broader gains in global markets. *Shares on Wall Street rose with oil prices on Monday as acquisition news and stronger-than-expected economic data in Japan led markets to steadily forge ahead after last week's wild swings. TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA

TOP STORIES >S.Korea says U.S. rate policy may add inflation >North Korean fishing boats drift over border >Korean politics: it's all about lunch >POSCO to pay interim dividend of 2,500 won/shr

MARKETS >Seoul shares lose gains as foreigner sales continu >S.Korean bonds drive higher in safe-haven rally

IN THE KOREAN PRESS >LG Electronics Inc said that its sales of Optimus 3D has reached over 120 thousand units in a-month-long sales period. >Hyundai Group will invest 500 billion won ($463 million) to build up its welfare foundation. >CJ Cheiljedang Corp plans to invest $400 mln to produce methionine in Malaysia in cooperation with its French counterpart in an operation that will start from the end of 2013.

