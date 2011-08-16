SEOUL, Aug 17 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >The South Korean government will receive preliminary bids for its $6 billion stake in Woori Finance Holdings by Wednesday after its previous failed attempt to sell the financial services firm. >Economy minister Choi Joong-kyung to speak to a parliament hearing where he may be questioned on various government measures to lower domestic auto fuel prices, including tax cuts and the establishment of gas stations with imported oil products. >South Korea, the world's second-largest LNG buyer after Japan, signs contracts with Australian and other suppliers to import 5.64 million tonnes of LNG per year from 2015 for about 20 years.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares staged a strong rebound on Tuesday, rising nearly 5 percent in post-holiday trade to log the best daily percentage gain in more than two years, as foreign investors ended their selling streak, heartened by solid gains in U.S. stocks. *U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after three days of gains when a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to quell fears about euro zone leaders' ability to contain the region's sovereign debt woes. *Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday after a meeting between French and German leaders failed to ease concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. *Global stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday after the leaders of France and Germany failed to live up to market expectations for a solution eo Europe's debt crisis and weak German growth data renewed worries about the world economy.

TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >Google's bold Motorola reshape Asian phone makers >Woori Fin build $2bln forex credit line by yr-end >MBK Partners says Goldman joins pitch for Woori >Korea July power sales up 4.9 pct y/y-econ min >S.Korea's July LNG imports rise 9 pct yr/yr

MARKETS >Seoul shares third best gain amid foreign buying >S.Korea won higher on foreign stock buying Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)