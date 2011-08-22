SEOUL, Aug 23 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >Q2 external debt data 1200 MARKET SNAPSHOTS *South Korean stocks fell on Monday, continuing losses for a third consecutive session, as fears the global economy is slipping back into recession left investors hesitant to snap up some heavyweights despite their heavy recent losses. *U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday after four weeks of losses as investors hesitated to take big risks without a catalyst for buying. *Brent crude edged lower on Monday in choppy trading as investors hoped the process to restart oil exports from OPEC member Libya would begin soon as the country's six-month-old civil war neared an end. *World stocks eked out a gain on Monday, stabilizing after the previous four weeks of sharp losses, while Brent crude prices slipped on prospects Libya's civil war will soon end.

TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >Pyongyang orders South Koreans to quit joint resort >S.Korea Q2 household credit growth picks up vs Q1 >S.Korea Hynix stake sale hits snags -sources >Samsung C&T reviews buying Parallel Petroleum >Internet lets Korean parents see sons are safe

MARKETS >S.Korea won recovers on foreign flows to bonds >Seoul shares continue slide, post 13-month closing

IN THE KOREAN PRESS >SK Telecom Co Ltd has established a partnership with South Korean web portal and online game company NHN to enter the Japanese mobile game market from October, it said on Monday.

(Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)