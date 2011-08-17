SEOUL, Aug 18 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >0930 Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan to preside over a meeting on the latest administrative efforts to contain inflation pressures. >2200 Vice finance minister in local TV interview

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares erased early losses and closed higher for a second day on Wednesday, as investors snapped up domestic-focused titles such as SK Telecom and CJ Corp amid an uncertain global economic outlook. *Tech shares fell on Wednesday after Dell's disappointing sales outlook fanned worries weak economic growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter. *Crude oil rebounded on Wednesday on a sharp decline in U.S. gasoline stocks, but persistent worries about economic growth curbed gains. *World equities faltered on Wednesday, pulled down by a fall in U.S. technology stocks and resurgent skittishness after Swiss measures to halt the franc's rise frustrated investors seeking harsher steps.

>S.Korea strikes $84 bln LNG deals with Shell, Total >MBK Partners sole bidder for $5.1 bln Woori stake >Private equity firm Vogo Fund drops Woori bid plan >Kia Motors seals tentative wage deal with union >Renault Samsung denies report of IPO plans >Hyundai Motor, union restart wage talks on Friday >Samsung Develops 30nm-Class 32GB Green DDR3

IN THE KOREAN PRESS >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to release its new "Wave 3" handset running on Bada, the company's own operating system, in September. >South Korea's mobile phone makers are strongly tipped to sell their first fourth-generation smartphones solely through SK Telecom Co Ltd , the country's top mobile carrier. >Hyundai Motor's Avante and Azera both took top prizes in the 2011 "Ideal Vehicle Awards" conducted by a U.S. automobile consulting firm. >Hanhwa Engineering & Construction Corp clinched a $175 million deal to build a concert hall in the Philippines.

